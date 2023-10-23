SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SunPower by 108.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 697.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.85 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

