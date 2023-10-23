Susquehanna Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $38.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

Intel stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

