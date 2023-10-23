Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) is one of 8,189 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s peers have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) 0 0 4 0 3.00 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Competitors 4397 24187 30528 621 2.46

Profitability

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 417.90%. Given Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) 15.52% 12.20% 5.65% Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Competitors -1,324.06% -269.53% -21.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) $1.86 billion $261.43 million 21.22 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Competitors $6.19 billion $509.56 million -96.69

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) peers beat Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection. The company also provides other products, such as Akynzeo, Tegsedi, Jyseleca, Kepivance, Aloxi, and Waylivra. In addition, it develops drug substance for ReFacto AF/Xyntha for Pfizer; BIVV001 for haemophilia A; and Nirsevimab for respiratory syncytial virus. The company has a strategic collaboration with Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

