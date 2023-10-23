T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,144,000 after purchasing an additional 519,638 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,667. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.06.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

