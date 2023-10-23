Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $281.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.56. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

