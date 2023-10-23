TD Securities Lowers Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) to Market Perform

TD Securities cut shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$30.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Canada Goose and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.09.

GOOS stock opened at C$16.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$868.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$15.77 and a 12-month high of C$32.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.47.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

