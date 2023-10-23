TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.27.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.4 %

SNX stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $84.49 and a one year high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,164,338 shares of company stock valued at $111,381,222. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.