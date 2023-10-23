TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.76

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 8215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

The firm has a market cap of $738.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,257 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 981,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TechTarget by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 920,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $7,135,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

