TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. 84,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,970. The stock has a market cap of $493.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.62. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

