Tempur Sealy International’s (TPX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.89.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $39.88 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 124,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 34,304.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.