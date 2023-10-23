Teramo Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Teramo Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,839 shares during the period. Nikola comprises 0.2% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,888,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 347,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,754,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 358,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 674,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Down 1.5 %

NKLA traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.01. 10,599,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,382,547. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 146.64%. The business had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

View Our Latest Report on Nikola

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In other Nikola news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,992.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,137 shares of company stock valued at $180,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.