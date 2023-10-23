Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) & Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) Head to Head Survey

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $4.01 billion 1.60 $269.82 million $4.32 22.27 Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 6.69% 27.77% 11.77% Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Roadhouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Texas Roadhouse and Enzyme Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 0 8 11 0 2.58 Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus price target of $118.24, suggesting a potential upside of 22.92%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. produces and sells industrial and agricultural enzyme products primarily in the United States. The company's enzyme products include cleaners, carpet shampoo cleaners, fabric prewash treatment, fleet and vehicle wash, glass and SS cleaners, bio gest, pit liquefiers, grease busters, industrial cleaners, laundry detergents, and mold and mildew cleaners. It also provides odor eliminators, rinse free floor cleaners, septic tank cleaners, tile and bath cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, upholstery cleaners, vomit and odor remediation kits, and whirlpool and spa green clean systems. In addition, the company offers enzyme solutions to eliminate odor and organic matter, including blood stains; to clean carpets and counter tops; remove wall papers; and as a cleaner/degreaser. Its products are used in various industries, such as cleaning, health, and manufacturing, as well as for use as dietary supplements for humans and animals. The company was formerly known as Cucos Inc. and changed its name to Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. in March 2008. Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

