Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Trading Up 43.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $48.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

