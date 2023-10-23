Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 28.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Textron by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,724. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

