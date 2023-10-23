The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Allstate by 67,323.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $190,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $123.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

