The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,979 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after buying an additional 1,425,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,747,000 after purchasing an additional 227,602 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,165,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $503,489,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 593,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

