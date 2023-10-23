The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Decreased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Boston Beer by 172.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amundi grew its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Boston Beer by 302.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM opened at $369.48 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.25 and a 200-day moving average of $339.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

