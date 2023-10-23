The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $131.20

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131.20 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 131.60 ($1.61), with a volume of 274686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.80 ($1.62).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £676.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,897.14 and a beta of 1.03.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

