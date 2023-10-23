The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Target Price to $19.50

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.50 to $19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RF. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

NYSE RF opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

