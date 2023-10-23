The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Cut by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.12. 1,062,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

