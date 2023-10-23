The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stake Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,291 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.07% of Wendy’s worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 29.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,599,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.79.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

