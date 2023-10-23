Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s 2nd Largest Position

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,798 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 9.1% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.35% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $703,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific
In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance
NYSE:TMO opened at $463.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.88 and a 200 day moving average of $530.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $461.41 and a 52-week high of $609.85.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
