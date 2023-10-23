Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $463.70 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $461.39 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.