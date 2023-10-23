Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
LCFS has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark reduced their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
