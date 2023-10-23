Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.79. Tilray shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 2,293,130 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.99.

Tilray Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Tilray by 94,250.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,357,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347,713 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth $19,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $6,586,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth $2,212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,324,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 634,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

