Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,623,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $128,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $68.67 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

