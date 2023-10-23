Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $245.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tractor Supply traded as low as $193.58 and last traded at $196.51, with a volume of 119568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.27.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.23.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

