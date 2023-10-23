TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.60.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$10.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.67.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.4946287 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

