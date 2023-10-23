TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.60.
TransAlta Stock Down 1.8 %
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$625.00 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.4946287 earnings per share for the current year.
TransAlta Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
