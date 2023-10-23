Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $12.68

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $12.22. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 26,589 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $245.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

