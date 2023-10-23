Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Lowered to $9.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNFree Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TCN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.13.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $9.56.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 1,031.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after buying an additional 6,435,358 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,413 shares during the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

