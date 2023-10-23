Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s current price.

UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

Shares of Udemy stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. Udemy has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.96 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. Equities analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,605,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,770,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,605,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,863 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $50,526.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,856.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,212 shares of company stock worth $1,665,705 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 75.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,840 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Udemy by 217.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Udemy during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

