United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) & Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Head-To-Head Survey

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) and Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and Beazer Homes USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -16.80% 6.73% Beazer Homes USA 7.94% 18.66% 8.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Homes Group and Beazer Homes USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Beazer Homes USA 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Beazer Homes USA has a consensus target price of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.74%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than United Homes Group.

This table compares United Homes Group and Beazer Homes USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $443.06 million 0.78 $7.07 million N/A N/A Beazer Homes USA $2.32 billion 0.30 $220.70 million $6.17 3.63

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Volatility and Risk

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beazer Homes USA has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.