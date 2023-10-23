United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 310.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 66.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,021.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

USO stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

