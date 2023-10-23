US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

USFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.27.

US Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

USFD stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

