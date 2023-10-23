Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.83. Valneva shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 1,032 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VALN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valneva

Valneva Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $750.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.