Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,280 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 1.5% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after acquiring an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 98,058.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,023,000 after acquiring an additional 500,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.74.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $127.61 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.59 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

