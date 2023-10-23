Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 12,018 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for about 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Cognex stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

