Values First Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,826,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $236,000.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $262,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,119 shares of company stock worth $7,348,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KRTX

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $166.76 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.64.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.