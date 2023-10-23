Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 15.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in National Beverage by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $324.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.66 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

National Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

