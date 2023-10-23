Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 850.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 130.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,436. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

