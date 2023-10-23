Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,552,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,595,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $89.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 151.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.