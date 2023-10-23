Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $147,735,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $89,157,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248,133 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.46.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $335.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,984 shares of company stock worth $63,945,297. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

