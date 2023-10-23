Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,789 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of VAALCO Energy worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EGY opened at $4.45 on Monday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.46.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

