Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,684 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $131.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

