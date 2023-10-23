Values First Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average is $116.49. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.