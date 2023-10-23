Values First Advisors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of The Ensign Group worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $3,658,975. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $95.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.