Values First Advisors Inc. Has $862,000 Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 300.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.70. 114,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,583. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

