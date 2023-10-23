Values First Advisors Inc. Has $873,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.27. 41,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,645. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.83 and a twelve month high of $146.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

