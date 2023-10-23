Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 46.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 37.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.6 %

LQDT traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $19.25. 1,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,592. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $20.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $590.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.17%.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $1,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,482 shares in the company, valued at $95,245,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 14,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $263,374.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,046.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,190,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,245,344.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,588 shares of company stock worth $3,783,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Report on Liquidity Services

About Liquidity Services

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.