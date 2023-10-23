Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 87.81%. The company had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

